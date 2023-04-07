The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Blackmon has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Gore (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
