When the (1-5) go head to head against the (2-4) at Coors Field on Thursday, April 6 at 4:10 PM ET, Josiah Gray will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Rockies are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+140). An 11-run over/under is set for this contest.

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Rockies have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Colorado has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Nationals have been victorious in one of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Rockies vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (-118) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) C.J. Cron 1.5 (-154) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+200) Kris Bryant 2.5 (+130) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (-133) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+140)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

