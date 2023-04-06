The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals will meet on Thursday at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET. Kyle Freeland will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Lane Thomas and company.

Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 17th in baseball with six total home runs.

Colorado is 16th in baseball with a .395 slugging percentage.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

Colorado is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.7 runs per game (22 total).

The Rockies are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .293.

The Rockies strike out 10.0 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.

Colorado's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado has the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.76).

The Rockies have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.380).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres L 8-4 Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres L 3-1 Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers L 13-4 Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals - Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals - Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 4/9/2023 Nationals - Home Ryan Feltner Chad Kuhl 4/10/2023 Cardinals - Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas

