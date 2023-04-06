The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played 54 games this season that have gone over 222.5 combined points scored.

Denver's games this year have had a 228.4-point total on average, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver is 43-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

Denver has not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 49 62% 113.7 229.6 111.3 223.8 226.2 Nuggets 54 68.4% 115.9 229.6 112.5 223.8 230.0

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Nuggets have gone over the total once in their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (24-16-0) than away (19-20-0).

The Nuggets score an average of 115.9 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111.3 points, Denver is 37-16 against the spread and 47-6 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 42-36 3-3 39-40 Nuggets 43-36 2-0 36-43

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Nuggets 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 31-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-16 33-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-6 111.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-12 38-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-8

