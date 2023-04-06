Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and BSAZ. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-12.5
|222.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has played 54 games this season that have gone over 222.5 combined points scored.
- Denver's games this year have had a 228.4-point total on average, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 43-36-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nuggets have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.
- Denver has not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|49
|62%
|113.7
|229.6
|111.3
|223.8
|226.2
|Nuggets
|54
|68.4%
|115.9
|229.6
|112.5
|223.8
|230.0
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total once in their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (24-16-0) than away (19-20-0).
- The Nuggets score an average of 115.9 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 111.3 points, Denver is 37-16 against the spread and 47-6 overall.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|42-36
|3-3
|39-40
|Nuggets
|43-36
|2-0
|36-43
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.7
|115.9
|17
|11
|31-10
|37-16
|33-9
|47-6
|111.3
|112.5
|4
|8
|34-18
|35-12
|38-14
|39-8
