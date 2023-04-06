Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
  • Profar picked up a hit in 62.8% of his games last season (103 of 164), with at least two hits in 37 of those games (22.6%).
  • He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games last year (16 of 164), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Profar picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his 164 games last season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of those games (15). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He came around to score 69 times in 164 games (42.1%) last season, including 16 occasions when he scored more than once (9.8%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3
Home Away
81 GP 83
47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%)
18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%)
9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%)
17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
