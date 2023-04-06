Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on April 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)
- Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.
- Profar picked up a hit in 62.8% of his games last season (103 of 164), with at least two hits in 37 of those games (22.6%).
- He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games last year (16 of 164), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his 164 games last season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of those games (15). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He came around to score 69 times in 164 games (42.1%) last season, including 16 occasions when he scored more than once (9.8%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|73
|.251
|AVG
|.236
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.419
|SLG
|.365
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|31
|46/38
|K/BB
|57/35
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|83
|47 (58.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|56 (67.5%)
|18 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (22.9%)
|33 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (43.4%)
|9 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (8.4%)
|17 (21.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (28.9%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
