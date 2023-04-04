The Denver Nuggets (52-26) have three players on the injury report, including Jamal Murray, in their matchup with the Houston Rockets (19-60) at Toyota Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets took care of business in their last matchup 112-110 against the Warriors on Sunday. Michael Porter Jr. scored a team-high 29 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.9 11.9 9.9 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Thumb 20.3 4.0 6.2 Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Knee 5.1 2.6 0.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average only 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets give up (119.0).

Denver is 29-3 when scoring more than 119.0 points.

The Nuggets have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 110.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.8 points fewer than the 116.1 they've scored this year.

Denver hits 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Nuggets record 116.8 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 113.0 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9 230

