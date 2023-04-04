The Denver Nuggets (52-26) face the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -9.5 230.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 78 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 36 times.
  • The average point total in Denver's contests this year is 228.5, two fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 43-35-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has won 43, or 72.9%, of the 59 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 36 46.2% 116.1 226.6 112.4 231.4 230
Rockets 33 41.8% 110.5 226.6 119 231.4 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total twice.
  • When playing at home, Denver sports a better record against the spread (24-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-19-0).
  • The Nuggets average just 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets allow (119).
  • Denver is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall when scoring more than 119 points.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 43-35 9-10 36-42
Rockets 32-47 11-23 40-39

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Rockets
116.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-15
29-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-19
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 119
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-13
30-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-19

