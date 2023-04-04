The Denver Nuggets (52-26) face the Houston Rockets (19-60) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and ALT2. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and ALT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 78 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 36 times.

The average point total in Denver's contests this year is 228.5, two fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 43-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has won 43, or 72.9%, of the 59 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Denver has won 14 of its 16 games, or 87.5%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 80%.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 36 46.2% 116.1 226.6 112.4 231.4 230 Rockets 33 41.8% 110.5 226.6 119 231.4 229.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total twice.

When playing at home, Denver sports a better record against the spread (24-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-19-0).

The Nuggets average just 2.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Rockets allow (119).

Denver is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall when scoring more than 119 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 43-35 9-10 36-42 Rockets 32-47 11-23 40-39

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Rockets 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-15 29-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-19 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-13 30-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.