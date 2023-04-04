The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.

Profar reached base via a hit in 103 of 164 games last season (62.8%), including multiple hits in 22.6% of those games (37 of them).

He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games last season (164 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.

Profar drove in a run in 41 games last season out 164 (25.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He came around to score in 69 of his 164 games a year ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)