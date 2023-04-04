Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Julio Urias) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Tovar got a hit in six games last year (out of nine games played, 66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- Logging a trip to the plate in nine games last season, he hit one home run.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He scored twice last year in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will send Urias (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 13th in WHIP (.667), and 38th in K/9 (9).
