The Colorado Avalanche (45-24-6) will attempt to prolong a six-game road win streak when they face the San Jose Sharks (22-39-15) on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and ALT Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-230) Sharks (+195) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 54 times this season, and have gone 33-21 in those games.

Colorado has a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -230 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 69.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 28 of 75 games this season.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 246 (16th) Goals 222 (25th) 204 (4th) Goals Allowed 285 (30th) 60 (5th) Power Play Goals 38 (26th) 48 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (4th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Four of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 246 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 204 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.