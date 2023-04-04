Alan Trejo -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on April 4 at 10:10 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Alan Trejo At The Plate (2022)

Trejo hit .271 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Trejo picked up a hit in 65.7% of his games last season (23 of 35), with at least two hits in eight of those contests (22.9%).

He hit a home run in four of 35 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Trejo picked up an RBI in 12 of 35 games last season (34.3%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored 15 times last year in 35 games (42.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 16 .309 AVG .220 .347 OBP .264 .441 SLG .400 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 11 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 17 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)