Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)
- Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- Daza picked up a hit in 65.5% of his games last season (74 of 113), with more than one hit in 35 of those contests (31.0%).
- Registering a plate appearance in 113 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- Daza drove in a run in 24 games last year out 113 (21.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 40.7% of his 113 games last season, he touched home plate (46 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.0%).
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.289
|.373
|OBP
|.327
|.409
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|25/15
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|34 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (71.4%)
|19 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (28.6%)
|27 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (33.9%)
|1 (1.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (19.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Grove starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
- Over his seven appearances last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP, compiling a 1-0 record.
