The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.

McMahon had a base hit in 89 of 153 games last year (58.2%), with more than one hit in 36 of them (23.5%).

He homered in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 68 .263 AVG .227 .345 OBP .306 .482 SLG .339 30 XBH 16 14 HR 6 43 RBI 24 68/33 K/BB 90/27 3 SB 4 Home Away 78 GP 75 48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%) 22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%) 13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%) 29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)