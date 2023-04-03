On Monday, Mike Moustakas (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

  • Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Moustakas got a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of them.
  • He homered in 7.7% of his games last year (six of 78), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.9% of his 78 games a year ago, Moustakas drove in a run (21 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (5.1%).
  • He scored in 26 of 78 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (four times).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 39
.171 AVG .248
.293 OBP .296
.261 SLG .411
6 XBH 13
2 HR 5
9 RBI 16
42/16 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 40
16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%)
3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%)
12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
  • In seven games last season he finished with a 1-0 record and had a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP.
