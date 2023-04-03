Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)
- Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Bryant got a base hit in 31 of 42 games last year (73.8%), with more than one hit in 14 of those contests (33.3%).
- He homered in 9.5% of his games last season (42 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 of 42 games last year (26.2%), Bryant drove in a run, and three of those games (7.1%) included two or more RBIs.
- He came around to score 22 times in 42 games (52.4%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (14.3%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.323
|AVG
|.279
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.374
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|9
|18/9
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Grove makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, compiling a 1-0 record.
