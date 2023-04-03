Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the mound, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate (2022)

  • Blackmon hit .264 with 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 70.4% of his 135 games last season, Blackmon picked up a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 15 of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.1%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Blackmon picked up an RBI in 56 of 135 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 35.6% of his 135 games last season, he scored a run (48 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 64
.284 AVG .241
.343 OBP .291
.456 SLG .376
27 XBH 17
9 HR 7
42 RBI 36
54/22 K/BB 55/14
0 SB 4
Home Away
70 GP 65
55 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.1%)
32 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (24.6%)
9 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.2%)
31 (44.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (38.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Grove will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games, putting together a 1-0 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.