C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
C.J. Cron At The Plate (2022)
- Cron collected 148 hits and slugged .468.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked 66th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 28th in the league in slugging.
- Cron got a hit in 66.0% of his 150 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.0% of them.
- Including the 150 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (17.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Cron drove in a run in 62 games last season out of 150 (41.3%), including multiple RBIs in 15.3% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He touched home plate in 63 of 150 games last season, with multiple runs in 14 of those games.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|.302
|AVG
|.214
|.364
|OBP
|.281
|.601
|SLG
|.340
|38
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|7
|75
|RBI
|27
|74/27
|K/BB
|90/22
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|77
|55 (75.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (57.1%)
|22 (30.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (28.6%)
|19 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.1%)
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (27.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Grove makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- Last season he finished with a 1-0 record, a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP over his seven games.
