Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, Alan Trejo (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Alan Trejo At The Plate (2022)
- Trejo hit .271 with six doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Trejo had a hit 23 times last season in 35 games (65.7%), including eight multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He homered in four of 35 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Trejo drove in a run in 34.3% of his 35 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 11.4% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He touched home plate 15 times last year in 35 games (42.9%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.309
|AVG
|.220
|.347
|OBP
|.264
|.441
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Grove starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
- In seven games last season he compiled a 1-0 record and had a 4.60 ERA and a 1.432 WHIP.
