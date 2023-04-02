Juan Soto and C.J. Cron will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies hit 149 homers last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 462 extra-base hits, the Rockies ranked 12th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage last season.

Colorado had a team batting average of .254 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.

Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Colorado had a 7.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in baseball.

The Rockies had the 30th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors last season.

Colorado had a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send out Austin Gomber for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he pitched three innings as the starter.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away German Márquez Blake Snell 3/31/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres L 8-4 Away José Ureña Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres - Away Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Feltner Michael Grove 4/4/2023 Dodgers - Away German Márquez Julio Urías 4/6/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Freeland Josiah Gray 4/7/2023 Nationals - Home José Ureña MacKenzie Gore 4/8/2023 Nationals - Home Austin Gomber Trevor Williams

