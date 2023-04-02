The Denver Nuggets (51-26) take on the Golden State Warriors (41-37) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 119 - Warriors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 2.5)

Nuggets (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Warriors (36-41-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.2% of the time, seven% less often than the Nuggets (41-34-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 53.7% of the time. That's more often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (45%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Golden State and its opponents do it more often (55.1% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.5%).

The Nuggets have a .729 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-16) this season while the Warriors have a .292 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-17).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this year, Denver is putting up 116.1 points per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.4 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 29.1 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.4%. They rank 16th in the league by draining 11.9 treys per contest.

Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 64% of them have been two-pointers (72.7% of the team's made baskets) and 36% have been threes (27.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.