The Denver Nuggets (51-26) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Jamal Murray, heading into a Sunday, April 2 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (41-37) at Ball Arena, which tips at 8:30 PM ET.

In their last game on Friday, the Nuggets suffered a 100-93 loss to the Suns. Aaron Gordon's team-high 26 points paced the Nuggets in the losing effort.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.9 11.9 9.9 Michael Porter Jr. SF Questionable Heel 17.2 5.4 1.1 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Knee 20.2 4.0 6.2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Questionable Illness 10.8 2.8 2.5 Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Knee 5.1 2.6 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Andrew Wiggins: Out (Personal), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record 116.1 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up.

Denver has a 36-4 record when scoring more than 117.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 111.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 116.1 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver connects on 11.9 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 38.4% from deep while its opponents hit 34.6% from long range.

The Nuggets put up 116.9 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 113.1 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 233.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.