On Sunday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Bryant picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 42 games played (73.8%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).

He hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 42), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out of 42 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.1% of those games (three times).

He scored a run in 52.4% of his games last year (22 of 42), with more than one run on six occasions (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 16 .323 AVG .279 .387 OBP .357 .374 SLG .639 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 5 RBI 9 18/9 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 16 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)