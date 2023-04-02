Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)
- Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Bryant picked up at least one hit 31 times last year in 42 games played (73.8%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).
- He hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (four of 42), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 games last year out of 42 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.1% of those games (three times).
- He scored a run in 52.4% of his games last year (22 of 42), with more than one run on six occasions (14.3%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.323
|AVG
|.279
|.387
|OBP
|.357
|.374
|SLG
|.639
|5
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|9
|18/9
|K/BB
|9/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lugo makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 33-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres, when he came on in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
- Over his 62 appearances last season he compiled a 3-2 record, had a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.169 WHIP.
