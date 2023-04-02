Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In six of nine games a season ago, Tovar got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- Appearing in nine games last season, he hit one round-tripper.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Lugo will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old righty pitched in relief and went scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- In 62 games last season he compiled a 3-2 record and had a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP.
