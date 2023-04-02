After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elehuris Montero At The Plate (2022)

  • Montero hit .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 56.6% of his 53 games last season, Montero picked up a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In five of 53 games last year, he hit a home run (9.4%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Montero picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 18 of 53 games last year (34.0%) he scored, and in three of those games (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 27
.277 AVG .194
.326 OBP .219
.530 SLG .333
11 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
26/6 K/BB 34/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 30
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (46.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.3%)
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Lugo starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 9 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he compiled a 3-2 record, a 3.60 ERA and a 1.169 WHIP over his 62 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.