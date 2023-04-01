Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Ryan McMahon -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)
- McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- In 58.2% of his 153 games last season, McMahon picked up a hit. He also had 36 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 19 games a year ago (out of 153 opportunities, 12.4%), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last season (29.4%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored a run in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.227
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|30
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|24
|68/33
|K/BB
|90/27
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|48 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (54.7%)
|22 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|38 (48.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (25.3%)
|13 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.0%)
|29 (37.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (21.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 31-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling an 11-2 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.