Ryan McMahon -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)

  • McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
  • In 58.2% of his 153 games last season, McMahon picked up a hit. He also had 36 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 19 games a year ago (out of 153 opportunities, 12.4%), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • McMahon drove in a run in 45 of 153 games last season (29.4%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.2%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 37.3% of his games last season (57 of 153), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (6.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 68
.263 AVG .227
.345 OBP .306
.482 SLG .339
30 XBH 16
14 HR 6
43 RBI 24
68/33 K/BB 90/27
3 SB 4
Home Away
78 GP 75
48 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (54.7%)
22 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
38 (48.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (25.3%)
13 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.0%)
29 (37.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (21.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 31-year-old right-hander started the game and went four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling an 11-2 record.
