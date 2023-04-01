The San Diego Padres (0-2) will look to Manny Machado for a charge when they host Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies (2-0) in an early-season contest at PETCO Park on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+180). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jose Urena - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rockies' game versus the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will C.J. Cron hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres entered a game as favorites 119 times last season and won 68, or 57.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Padres won nine of their 15 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Padres averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 in home contests.

The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road contests).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 away from home.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+325) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Harold Castro 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +30000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.