Saturday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (2-0) and the San Diego Padres (0-2) facing off at PETCO Park in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 6-2 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on April 1.

The Padres will call on Michael Wacha versus the Rockies and Jose Urena.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 7, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Colorado won 12 of 37 games when listed as at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Colorado was the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (698 total).

The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).

Rockies Schedule