Mike Moustakas plays his first game of the season when the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Moustakas picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 78 games played (55.1%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).

He took the pitcher deep in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Moustakas picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 78 (26.9%), including multiple RBIs in 5.1% of those games (four times).

In 33.3% of his 78 games last season, he scored (26 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 39 .171 AVG .248 .293 OBP .296 .261 SLG .411 6 XBH 13 2 HR 5 9 RBI 16 42/16 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 40 16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%) 3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%) 12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

