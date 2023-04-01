Mike Moustakas plays his first game of the season when the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

  • Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Moustakas picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 78 games played (55.1%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 7.7% of his games last season (78 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moustakas picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 78 (26.9%), including multiple RBIs in 5.1% of those games (four times).
  • In 33.3% of his 78 games last season, he scored (26 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
38 GP 39
.171 AVG .248
.293 OBP .296
.261 SLG .411
6 XBH 13
2 HR 5
9 RBI 16
42/16 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 1
38 GP 40
16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%)
3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%)
12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 31-year-old righty started the game and went four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with an 11-2 record, had a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.115 WHIP.
