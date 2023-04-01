Kris Bryant -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

  • Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bryant had a base hit in 31 of 42 games last season (73.8%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (33.3%).
  • He homered in 9.5% of his games last year (four of 42), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 of 42 games last season (26.2%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.1%).
  • He came around to score 22 times in 42 games (52.4%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (14.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 16
.323 AVG .279
.387 OBP .357
.374 SLG .639
5 XBH 12
0 HR 5
5 RBI 9
18/9 K/BB 9/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 16
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Wacha makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 31-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.115 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together an 11-2 record.
