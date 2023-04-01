Having taken three straight away from home, the Dallas Stars play at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX will show this Avalanche versus Stars game.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/4/2023 Stars Avalanche 7-3 DAL 11/26/2022 Avalanche Stars 4-1 COL 11/21/2022 Stars Avalanche 3-2 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 202 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 241 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 63 32 63 95 36 39 44.7% Mikko Rantanen 74 48 40 88 39 53 47.3% Cale Makar 59 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 74 16 33 49 24 26 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars' total of 204 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (257 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players