On Friday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza got a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games last year, with multiple hits in 31.0% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.2% of his 113 games a year ago, Daza picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (5.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 40.7% of his games last season (46 of 113), he touched home plate at least one time, and in nine (8.0%) he scored more than once.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 56
34 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (71.4%)
19 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (28.6%)
27 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (33.9%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (19.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Martinez gets the call to start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 47 appearances last season he put together a 4-4 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.288 WHIP.
