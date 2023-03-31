Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-5 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on March 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate (2022)
- McMahon hit .246 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks.
- In 58.2% of his games last season (89 of 153), McMahon had a base hit, and in 36 of those games (23.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He hit a home run in 12.4% of his games last year (19 of 153), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his 153 games a year ago, McMahon drove in a run (45 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 57 of 153 games last year (37.3%) he touched home plate, and in 10 of those games (6.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|68
|.263
|AVG
|.227
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.482
|SLG
|.339
|30
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|24
|68/33
|K/BB
|90/27
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|48 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (54.7%)
|22 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|38 (48.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (25.3%)
|13 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.0%)
|29 (37.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (21.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Martinez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 32-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- In 47 games last season he compiled a 4-4 record and had a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP.
