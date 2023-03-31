On Friday, March 31 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (0-1) host the Colorado Rockies (1-0) in an early-season game at PETCO Park. Nick Martinez will get the nod for the Padres, while Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Rockies are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-190). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Martinez - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres entered a game as favorites 119 times last season and won 68, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Padres had a record of 15-9, a 62.5% win rate, when they were favored by -190 or more by bookmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Padres averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 at home.

The Rockies were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Rockies won 18 of 59 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road outings).

The Rockies slugged .336 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250)

