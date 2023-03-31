When the Phoenix Suns (41-35) and Denver Nuggets (51-25) square off at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets lost to the Pelicans 107-88. With 21 points, Murray was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 21 4 7 1 0 4 Bruce Brown 19 5 4 0 2 0 Christian Braun 11 1 0 0 0 0

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is No. 1 on the Nuggets in scoring (24.9 points per game), rebounding (11.9) and assists (9.9), shooting 63.4% from the field. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets get 20.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.

The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets get 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26.3 11.1 8.6 1.3 0.6 0.8 Jamal Murray 20.6 4.3 7.2 0.9 0.4 3.4 Michael Porter Jr. 17.2 5.2 1.5 0.5 0.4 3 Aaron Gordon 12.8 4.6 2.6 0.8 0.5 0.6 Bruce Brown 11.1 4.5 2.8 0.8 0.8 0.5

