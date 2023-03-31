How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.8% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 46.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- Denver is 44-14 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.
- The Nuggets' 116.4 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 111.7 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 46-6 record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nuggets are better offensively, scoring 119.8 points per game, compared to 112.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 110 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.
- Denver is conceding fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (115.3).
- At home the Nuggets are averaging 30.2 assists per game, 2.1 more than away (28.1).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jack White
|Out
|Health And Safety Protocols
