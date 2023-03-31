On Friday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

PETCO Park

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kris Bryant At The Plate (2022)

Bryant hit .306 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Bryant picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 42 games played (73.8%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (33.3%).

Including the 42 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in four of them (9.5%), going deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant picked up an RBI in 11 games last season out 42 (26.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%).

He scored a run in 52.4% of his 42 games last year, with more than one run in 14.3% of those games (six).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 16 .323 AVG .279 .387 OBP .357 .374 SLG .639 5 XBH 12 0 HR 5 5 RBI 9 18/9 K/BB 9/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 16 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)