Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate (2022)
- Tovar hit .212 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Tovar got a hit in six games last season (out of nine games played, 66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- Logging a trip to the plate in nine games last season, he hit one home run.
- Tovar drove in a run in two games last year out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home plate safely twice last season in nine games, but did not score more than once on either of those occasions.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.300
|AVG
|.174
|.417
|OBP
|.174
|.300
|SLG
|.348
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Martinez will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.288 WHIP over his 47 games, compiling a 4-4 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.