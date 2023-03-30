Yonathan Daza and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day against Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate (2022)

  • Daza hit .301 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
  • Daza got a hit in 74 of 113 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 35 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 113 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Daza drove in a run in 24 games last season out 113 (21.2%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 46 of 113 games last season (40.7%) he touched home plate, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he scored more than once.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 53
.316 AVG .289
.373 OBP .327
.409 SLG .363
13 XBH 12
1 HR 1
21 RBI 13
25/15 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 30-year-old lefty, started and went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he put together an 8-10 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games.
