The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will send Blake Snell and German Marquez to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at PETCO Park. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 149 home runs ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 462 extra-base hits, the Rockies ranked 12th in MLB with a .397 slugging percentage last season.

Colorado's .254 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Colorado ranked 15th in the majors with 698 total runs scored last season.

The Rockies had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Colorado had a 7.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers had a combined ERA of 5.08 last year, which ranked 30th in MLB.

Colorado had a combined WHIP of 1.443 as a pitching staff, which was second-worst in baseball last season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send out Marquez for his first start of the season.

The last time the 28-year-old pitched was on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The righty threw six innings as the starter in that matchup.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Padres - Away German Márquez Blake Snell 3/31/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 4/1/2023 Padres - Away Austin Gomber Michael Wacha 4/2/2023 Padres - Away José Ureña Seth Lugo 4/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Feltner Ryan Pepiot 4/4/2023 Dodgers - Away German Márquez -

