Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the San Diego Padres (0-0) and Colorado Rockies (0-0) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on March 30.
The Padres will look to Blake Snell versus the Rockies and German Marquez.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies were chosen as underdogs in 134 games last year and walked away with the win 52 times (38.8%) in those games.
- Last season, Colorado came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season Colorado had the No. 15 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (698 total runs).
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Padres
|-
|German Márquez vs Blake Snell
|March 31
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|April 1
|@ Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Michael Wacha
|April 2
|@ Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Seth Lugo
|April 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Ryan Pepiot
|April 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|German Márquez vs TBA
