The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, square off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his most recent appearance, had 15 points and six rebounds in a 116-111 win over the 76ers.

Below we will break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 17.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA 24.5 23.8 24.2 PR 23.5 22.7 22.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.2



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Pelicans

Porter has taken 12.9 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.6% and 11.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.2 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.4.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 30 13 5 1 3 0 1

