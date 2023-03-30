Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take the field for Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

  • Profar had an on-base percentage of .331 while batting .243.
  • Profar picked up a base hit in 103 out of 164 games last year (62.8%), with multiple hits in 37 of them (22.6%).
  • He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Profar picked up an RBI in 41 of 164 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored a run in 69 of his 164 games a season ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 73
.251 AVG .236
.345 OBP .318
.419 SLG .365
27 XBH 26
9 HR 6
27 RBI 31
46/38 K/BB 57/35
2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Snell will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 30-year-old lefty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games.
