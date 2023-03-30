Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies take the field for Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had an on-base percentage of .331 while batting .243.

Profar picked up a base hit in 103 out of 164 games last year (62.8%), with multiple hits in 37 of them (22.6%).

He hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Profar picked up an RBI in 41 of 164 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored a run in 69 of his 164 games a season ago (42.1%), with more than one run scored 16 times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)