Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz and his Colorado Rockies hit the field on Opening Day versus Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres on March 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Elias Díaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Diaz reached base via a hit in 57 of 105 games last season (54.3%), including multiple hits in 19.0% of those games (20 of them).
- Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in eight of them (7.6%), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz picked up an RBI in 28 games last season out 105 (26.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- He came around to score 24 times in 105 games (22.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.270
|AVG
|.186
|.312
|OBP
|.251
|.471
|SLG
|.266
|20
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Snell will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old left-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.45 ERA and a 1.211 WHIP over his 24 games.
