The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) at home on Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

The Avalanche's offense has put up 40 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 21 goals. They have registered 30 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 13 goals (43.3%). They are 9-1-0 in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Wild Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)

Avalanche (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 44-23-6 overall and 13-6-19 in overtime contests.

Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The five times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has finished 3-9-1 in the 13 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche are 38-9-3 in the 50 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 79 points).

In the 33 games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 21-10-2 to register 44 points.

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 25-10-4 (54 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-13-1 (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 7th 33.2 Shots 31.1 18th 16th 31.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 14th 2nd 25.7% Power Play % 21.9% 12th 16th 79.5% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 12th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.