How to Watch the Nuggets vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (50-24) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) on March 27, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and 76ers.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 47% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- Denver is 43-14 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.
- The Nuggets average 116.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up.
- Denver is 45-7 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are posting eight more points per game (120.8) than they are when playing on the road (112.8).
- Denver is ceding 110 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (115.3).
- The Nuggets are making 12.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.4 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Questionable
|Rest
