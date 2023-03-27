The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (50-24) ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) currently includes two players. The matchup tips at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 129-106 victory against the Bucks in their last outing on Saturday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 31 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Michael Porter Jr. SF Questionable Rest 17.3 5.4 1.1 Jack White SF Out Health And Safety Protocols 1.2 0.6 0.2

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), Joel Embiid: Out (Calf), Danuel House: Questionable (Shoulder)

Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record 6.3 more points per game (116.8) than the 76ers allow (110.5).

Denver is 45-7 when scoring more than 110.5 points.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 114.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 38.9% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank first in the league by averaging 117.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 113.3 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7 229.5

