Nuggets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (50-24) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 38 times.
- Denver has an average point total of 229.5 in its games this year, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 41-33-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 57 times and won 42, or 73.7%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 28 of its 33 games, or 84.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|38
|51.4%
|116.8
|232
|112.7
|223.2
|230.2
|76ers
|31
|41.9%
|115.2
|232
|110.5
|223.2
|223.8
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.
- The Nuggets score 6.3 more points per game (116.8) than the 76ers allow (110.5).
- Denver is 36-16 against the spread and 45-7 overall when scoring more than 110.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|41-33
|23-15
|35-39
|76ers
|43-31
|1-1
|42-32
Nuggets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|76ers
|116.8
|115.2
|7
|14
|36-16
|31-11
|45-7
|37-5
|112.7
|110.5
|11
|3
|33-12
|37-14
|38-7
|38-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.