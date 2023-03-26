Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Longhorns (29-8) versus the Miami Hurricanes (28-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:05 PM on March 26.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Miami (FL) +155

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Texas (-4.5)



Texas (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas has put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (FL) is 17-11-0. The Longhorns have a 16-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 14-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 157.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Texas is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +391 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and are giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

Texas ranks 163rd in the country at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns average 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and allow 85.6 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball).

Texas has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (83rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.0 (22nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +270 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and are allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 232nd in college basketball.

The 32.5 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 126th in the country, 3.2 more than the 29.3 its opponents record.

Miami (FL) knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 37.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

Miami (FL) wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (61st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.0.

