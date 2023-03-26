How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) play the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have made.
- Creighton is 15-6 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 40th.
- The Bluejays score 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
- When Creighton totals more than 63.1 points, it is 18-8.
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2% higher than the 42.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, San Diego State has an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs rank 95th.
- The Aztecs score an average of 71.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays allow.
- San Diego State has a 23-4 record when allowing fewer than 77 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton averages 79.3 points per game in home games, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Bluejays are allowing 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in road games (70.6).
- When playing at home, Creighton is making 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 San Diego State is averaging 6.5 more points per game at home (75.4) than on the road (68.9).
- At home, the Aztecs give up 60.4 points per game. Away, they concede 65.6.
- San Diego State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 72-63
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Baylor
|W 85-76
|Ball Arena
|3/24/2023
|Princeton
|W 86-75
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/26/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/16/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 63-57
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|Furman
|W 75-52
|Amway Center
|3/24/2023
|Alabama
|W 71-64
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/26/2023
|Creighton
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
