The Arizona Coyotes (27-34-12) will try to continue a six-game home win streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (42-23-6) on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT.

The Avalanche's offense has scored 40 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 21 goals. They have recorded 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 13 goals (40.6%). They are 8-2-0 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-305)

Avalanche (-305) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 12-6-18 in overtime contests on their way to a 42-23-6 overall record.

Colorado has 27 points (12-8-3) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has scored two goals in 13 games this season (3-9-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 48 times, and are 36-9-3 in those games (to record 75 points).

In the 31 games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 19-10-2 to register 40 points.

In the 37 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 23-10-4 (50 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Avalanche went 16-13-1 in those contests (33 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 15th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 7th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 8th 33 Shots 25.6 32nd 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 35.6 31st 2nd 25.4% Power Play % 19.4% 23rd 17th 78.9% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT

NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.